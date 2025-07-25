Sorellas brings new pairings to Nederland

Ashley Whitehead speaks to the crowd at the grand opening of Sorellas. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)

Friends, family and local leaders cut the ribbon for the grand opening ceremony at Sorellas in Nederland. (Cesar Cardenas/The News)

NEDERLAND — Sorellas, a new locally owned restaurant, held its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, attended by friends, supporters and local leaders.

The restaurant had its soft opening in March, hosting small events and welcoming locals and visitors to an assortment of wine and choice food.

The name Sorellas means sisters in Italian, a fitting name for a restaurant managed and owned by two sisters, Brandy Roccaforte and Ashley Whitehead, who have opened this restaurant with the help of their family. The two took what they called a “leap of faith” in their hometown and opened a space where people could gather over good food and good company.

During the event, Ashley introduced many of the people who made the grand opening possible with their labor and unwavering support.

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback on our business,” said Whitehead. We’re from the community and that’s why we’re here—because we love Nederland, and we believe in the neighborhood, and we’re here to support everything it stands for.”

Sorellas is also available to host private events such as birthday parties, baby showers and community gatherings. They’ve already partnered with a local school district to provide food at an upcoming back-to-school event for teachers, marking the beginning of their off-site catering offerings.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 7p.m, Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sorellas is closed Sunday and Monday.

Sorellas is located at 1217 Boston Avenue in Nederland. Sorellas is on Facebook and Instagram as Sorella’s Nederland.