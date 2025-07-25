TJMS educators take part in Education Conference, present seminar

Dr. Kristi D. Lewis, Thomas Jefferson Middle School principal attended the Southern Regional Education Board Conference in New Orleans as well as presenting a session. (Courtesy photo)

A group of Port Arthur Independent School District District educators recently attended the Southern Regional Education Board Conference- a four-day event held in New Orleans featuring over 400 sessions where educators share research-based, classroom-tested strategies to spark student achievement, enhance equity, boost engagement, and support social-emotional learning.

Dr. Kristi Lewis, principal at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, was speaker/presenter of one of the sessions titled “Everybody on Mute: The Unspoken Realities of Leadership” which was aimed at redefining leadership in 21st century low socioeconomic schools.

“One of the highlights was presenting our very own session, which was packed with attendees from all over the nation,” Lewis said. “Many were eager to hear about the innovative strategies we use in Port Arthur, Texas, and how we’ve implemented them to drive results. The engagement and thoughtful questions we received made the experience even more rewarding.

“It was a practical guide to navigating the challenges that no one tells you about when you take the keys to your school. This session revealed the hidden truths of school leadership and provided actionable strategies to transform your leadership approach,” Lewis said. “Everybody on Mute” signifies blocking out the noise, focusing on leadership truths rarely discussed. This was a real, unfiltered look at leadership that goes beyond theory.

She went on to say, “attending the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) Making Schools Work Conference with our team was truly inspiring. We had the opportunity to connect with educators from across the country and learn best practices being implemented in schools nationwide.”

As a school improvement conference, Lewis said the focus was on gaining deeper insight into how they can better serve their students—through effective instructional strategies, current educational trends, and proven systems that foster academic success. The experience was both energizing and enriching, she added.

“Overall, the conference was not only exciting but also deeply informative. We left feeling empowered and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate and grow alongside passionate educators committed to school improvement,” she said.

Attendees to the conference included school and district leaders, counselors, instructional coaches, and state-level policymakers. Southern Regional Education Board Conference is SREB’s annual, marquee professional learning gathering for K–12 education. Hosted by the Southern Regional Education Board (a nonpartisan, nonprofit that serves 16 member states).