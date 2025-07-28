Auto burglary thieves strike in Port Neches

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

PORT NECHES — An auto burglary suspect was arrested early Monday morning and Port Neches police believe there are likely more suspects involved.

Officers were called at approximately 3:50 a.m,. Monday to an auto burglary in progress in the 2500 block of Hampton Lane. Dispatch provided a description of the vehicle and advised there were several subjects trying to get inside vehicles. Officers located the suspect vehicle on Hampton.

In an attempt to evade officers, the vehicle, a black Dodge Dart, drove through a residential yard and into a culvert, coming to a stop. The occupants then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One of the individuals was located and reportedly had property tied to one of the burglaries. He was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Another subject was located a short time later. He was not placed under arrest, PNPD Chief Cheri Griffith said.

Several other burglaries have already been reported and some property has been recovered.

Police are asking that residents in the Keith Estates, Drawhorn Subdivision or Ridgewood Subdivision that have security cameras of any kind, to check your footage for any suspicious activity from approximately 1:30 to 4 a.m. Should you see anything on your video, please contact the Port Neches Police Department at 409-722-1424 and ask for Captain Detective Jessie Fournet.

The name of the individual that was arrested was not released.