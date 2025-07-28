Bridge City man dies in 2 vehicle crash in Port Neches

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

PORT NECHES — A Bridge City man has died after a two vehicle crash Monday in Port Neches.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and 8th Street. Port Neches Police Chief Cheri Griffith said a white pickup truck reportedly struck another pickup truck causing the white truck to flip onto its side. The driver was ejected from the white truck and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett.

He was identified as Christopher Eugene Denmon, 44, of Bridge City.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Griffith said the crash is under investigation.