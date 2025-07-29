Ask A Cop – Driving with furry friends

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Randy from Port Arthur Asks- a huge debate started in my family last after reading your column. You were speaking about police officers being able to pull the driver of a motor vehicle out of the vehicle once they are stopped. My question stems off of that, what can a police officer arrest a driver for once he takes them out of the vehicle? I want to have the right answer because there’s a whole lot of people on social media telling police officers they’re not getting out of their vehicles.

Answer- Good question Randy! There has been a Supreme Court ruling on Pennsylvania vs. Mimms that took back that took place back in 1977 that affects every motorist in the United States of America. That advised police have the authority to remove a driver from a vehicle for safety reasons or whatever reason for the completion of their investigations. Randy Now this is what you run into when you refuse to get out of the vehicle when ordered by law-enforcement in the state of Texas there are only three laws that police officers cannot arrest for and the first one is speeding, the second one is an open container of alcohol, and a third one is texting while driving. Any other violation that you are accused of while being stopped by law-enforcement you can be arrested on spot. So chances are if you REFUSE to get out of your vehicle and you are not stopped for one of those 3 violations, you will likely be arrested for the violation that you was initially stopped for which is PROBABLE CAUSE and ARRESTABLE offenses in the state of Texas. Randy ANY violations like no insurance, changing lanes fell to signal intent, disregard a red light, disregard stop sign, expired registration or all ARRESTABLE offenses in the state of Texas. No matter how minor the violation may seem to you, you must understand that the police officers in the state of Texas are given the authority to arrest motorists accused of Texas Transportation Code violations. It is not your duty to try to defend your rights or what the officer authority is on side of the road, but it is your responsibility to listen and follow the instruction that are given by law-enforcement officers. If you feel your like your rights have been violated while you was ill treated on side of the roadway by any law enforcement officer in the state of Texas, I would advise you to follow instructions that are given to you by the police officer that has stopped you and complain later. The chances are not good of winning an argument on side of the roadway with the police officer it’s in YOUR best interest to COMPLY!!! Keep this in mind Randy, that even though a police officer pulled you over for speeding and you know you can’t be arrested for speeding, but your registration sticker is out or you don’t have insurance or your child is not buckled correctly in a child seat, You are opening the door for you to be ARRESTED on another charge than speeding, so again COMPLY.

Harriet from Port Neches Asks- Officer Antoine, I recently read your article where you spoke very clearly about the dangers of texting while driving, in which I agree with you 100%. With that said, I think an equal danger on the roads are drivers who allow their dogs to be all over their body while driving, mostly having their head and legs out of the driver’s window. I’m not an animal hater, I have two wonderful fur friends, but they’re not allowed to be on me while driving. Officer Antoine, is having a dog all over the driver a distraction and is this legal, or why isn’t this illegal?

Answer- Good Question Harriet! You’re right, dogs in the lap of motorists while they’re operating a motor vehicle is definitely a distraction. Harriet, keep in mind laws are made only after something happens, so in the state of Texas, I thank God nothing monumental has occurred to someone because a dog was sitting on the driver’s lap. Therefore there’s no such law in Texas that requires a dog to wear a seatbelt or be restrained in a crate while a motor vehicle is being driven. Only Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire and Rhode Island have laws that enforce the safe crating or restraining of a dog while they are being transported in a motor vehicle. I must say I’m not a hater of our furry friends, but I like you have trained my dogs to sit down while in a motor vehicle. Harriet, let’s hope we NEVER have to make this a law in Texas!!!

Michelle from Oklahoma Asks- Officer Antoine, I commute from Texhoma Ok, to Port Arthur but I’m thinking about relocating to Port Arthur. What do I need to do to get a Texas Driver License? I hope I don’t have to take the driving part over, because I’m so beyond that!!! Help!

Answer- Good question Michelle! Welcome to Port Arthur! We hope you can move here or to any of the surrounding communities. Michelle, I’ll put your heart at ease and let you know you will NOT have to retake the behind the wheel portion to be issued a Texas Driver License. Michelle, if you currently have an unexpired out of state license, you will need to go to the Department of Public Safety office and apply for a Texas license. It’s important to remember Texas allows a new out of state resident up to 90 days to get a Texas Driver License. You will need to bring your proof of residency, social security card, Texas registration for vehicles, and proof of insurance. Michelle remember, once you are a Texan, the clock starts ticking and you have 90 days.

