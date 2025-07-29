Culinary Thrill Seeking – There’s a new chicken in town and she’s golden

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Golden Chick is now serving from Port Arthur and I predict they’ll be popular for a host of reasons, from the friendly staff and fried fish and chicken to the “pillowy” rolls and salads. I even love the old-fashioned ceiling tiles giving this place a cozy feel. Raj and Karan Korpal are the brothers who own this new place. My first bite was of a limited menu item, the Pimento Crunchwhich. My sampling took me to fish, dirty rice, okra, Wicked Wings and more. I couldn’t pick a favorite. They’ve got breakfast and brownies, too. Once you try this new place, you’ll likely come back for what you didn’t get the first time.

Pro tips:

Raj knows southerners love pimento cheese. Some customers order a serving on the side.

Sam Mercer, a smiling personality also heading up the team, says the roasted chicken in a best-kept secret of the restaurant. He said I could let the secret out.

Raj also says the Honey Butter Tender Roll is a breakfast favorite. The name says it all.

Darragh’s tip: Ask about Lotta Zing spicy seasoning.

See the gang on FM 365 in Port Arthur.

Ladies who Razzle and Dazzle – Some area women are sparkling with attention because of the good works they do. Pioneering Women’s Annual Luncheon, Ladies Who Razzle and Dazzle! is in the big middle of throwing some dazzle on this year’s honorees:

Yvette Borrero, Michelle Brewer, Alicia Doss, Naomi Doyle, Gwendolyn Lavalais, and Sheree Pierce.

If you buy a ticket to the Aug. 7 luncheon at the Holiday Inn Beaumont Plaza, you’ll be supporting the group’s causes. If you somehow haven’t heard of this group, learn now. In 2003 sisters Georgine and Morline Guillory fromed the group to respond to community needs. Students were unable to continue their education due to a lack of resources, so the sisters decided to do something about it. They formed Pioneering Women, which started as a organization that provided funds to students to be used on school supplies and books. Now they include programs for homebound residents, women in crisis, and a GED reimbursement.

“Purpose Under Heaven” – The sisters, staff and clients of St. Mary Hospital are collected in a book to make us all proud. Port Arthur News clippings and photos tell a story in this book, subtitled “A Legacy of Service at Christus Southeast Texas St. Mary.” Of all the medical breakthroughs, expansions and personal stories, a particular photo caught my eye. A sister is peeking through a giant concrete planter shaped like a basket and covered in seashells. the cutline reads: 1936 Sister Reginald’s garden basket. She’s smiling, but I’m also wondering if her everyday look was a bit more stern… Thank you, sisters, the people of Port Arthur have loved St. Mary’s. For your copy, ask for Becky at the Museum of the Gulf Coast gift shop.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who will enjoy all things Texas for the rest of her days. Share your foodie lore with her via panews@panews.com