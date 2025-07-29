Local organizations host back-to-school events for families

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With summer winding down, schools across the region are gearing up to welcome students back with a series of community events offering free supplies, food, and family-friendly activities.

Here is a short list of some of the events happening in the area:

Linda’s Lighthouse is hosting its 10th annual Back to School event at Memorial High School. The event is first-come, first serve and features free backpacks and school supplies along with plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Date: Aug. 9

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Memorial High School, 3501 Lucian Adams St.

Willie Carter Community Outreach Center is hosting its 25th annual back-to-school giveaway. They will be giving away backpacks, supplies and more.

Date: Aug. 2

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Carl Parker Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive

The city of Groves is hosting its 5th annual Back To School Blast at the Groves Activity Building with a special theme of Candyland for a sweet twist on back-to-school cheer.

Date: Aug. 2

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Groves Activity Building, 6150 39th St.

Nederland Independent School District is hosting its back-to-school fair, open to all Nederland ISD students. Along with the back-to-school fair, Nederland is also hosting a Stuff the Bus school supply drive for those who may want to donate items or have extra items. Times to drop off supplies for the Stuff the Bus school supply drive are listed on their NISD website and on Facebook.

Date: Aug. 6

Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Nederland High School, 2101 N 18th St.