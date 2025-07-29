LSCPA takes over management of student housing, Seahawk Landing

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lamar State College Port Arthur has officially assumed operations and management of Seahawk Landing, the college’s on-campus housing facility. This transition reflects LSCPA’s ongoing efforts to expand student services and enhance access to affordable and convenient housing for its students.

All current leases at Seahawk Landing will be honored through the end of their terms but will not be renewed. Students currently living at Seahawk Landing may switch to a new nine-month housing contract beginning August 25, 2025. These contracts are open only to LSCPA students, with exceptions made for college employees. Students may use financial aid to cover housing costs, which will be billed to their LSCPA student account.

“This is a great opportunity for our students, as they can now use any financial aid they receive to pay for both housing and meal plans,” said Dr. Tessie Bradford, Dean of Student Services. “Additionally, the previous requirements for income verification, guarantors and credit checks have been removed, eliminating key barriers that once made on-campus living difficult for some.”

LSCPA has appointed Cameron Morris as Director of Housing and Residence Life and Delmark Smith as the part-time Coordinator of Residence Life. The college is also in the process of hiring resident assistants, LSCPA students who will live and work in Seahawk Landing to support their peers.

The Housing and Residence Life Office will be open Monday through Saturday to support students during the transition. Beginning in Fall 2025, a security officer will be on site after hours and overnight, and security cameras will be installed. Maintenance requests will now be managed by LSCPA and can be submitted via email or text. Emergency services are available 24/7, Dr. Bradford said.

“As the inaugural Director of Housing and Residence Life, I am dedicated to prioritizing the safety, comfort and satisfaction of LSCPA student residents,” Morris said. “With that in mind, I aspire to foster a caring and engaging community for our students, allowing them to thrive both academically and socially.”

Housing rates for the 2025–26 academic year will be charged per semester. Students can arrange installment payment plans through the LSCPA Business Office. Summer housing contracts will also be available from May through August.

Meal plans will launch Aug. 25 and will be accepted at the Seawall Café, located in the Student Center. Students who enroll at LSCPA within one year of graduating high school will be required to purchase a meal plan during their first academic year. Meal plans are also strongly encouraged for all Seahawk Landing residents. Financial aid can be applied to both housing and meal plans.

Any current or future LSCPA students interested in living on campus can complete a student housing application or submit an interest form at lamarpa.edu/student-services/housing.html. Additional updates will be posted to the college’s housing webpage as the fall semester approaches.

For more information, contact the Housing and Residence Life Office at housing@lamarpa.edu or call 409-960-9865.