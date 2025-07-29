Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 21 -27

July 21

Found Property was reported on the 700 block South 23rd Street.

Brian Williams Christopher, 51, was arrested for Nederland warrants by other agency on the 3100 block Allison – Groves.

July 22

Burglary of Habitation was reported on the 1500 block Jackson.

Burglary of a building was reported on the 1300 block South 14th.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1100 block Avenue I

July 23

Assist other agency was reported on the 1500 block South 27th Street.

Nederland warrants by another agency were reported on the 3200 block Highway 69.

Leroy Howard III, 40, was arrested for warrants on the 200 block Hill Terrace.

July 24

Tiffanee Nicole Gant, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1500 block South Twin City.

Charles Jake Emerson, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2400 block Avenue H.

Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2200 block Highway 365.

Financial abuse of an elderly individual was reported on the 300 block North 33rd Street.

Credit/Debit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 7100 block Eastex Freway – Beaumont.

Assist other agency was reported at Magnolia @ 3rd Street. – Port Neches.

Missing Person was reported on the 3500 block Avenue L.