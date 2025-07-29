Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 21 -27
Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, July 29, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 21 -27
July 21
- Brian Williams Christopher, 51, was arrested for Nederland warrants by other agency on the 3100 block Allison – Groves.
- Found Property was reported on the 700 block South 23rd Street.
Trending
July 22
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1100 block Avenue I
- Burglary of a building was reported on the 1300 block South 14th.
- Burglary of Habitation was reported on the 1500 block Jackson.
July 23
- Leroy Howard III, 40, was arrested for warrants on the 200 block Hill Terrace.
- Nederland warrants by another agency were reported on the 3200 block Highway 69.
- Assist other agency was reported on the 1500 block South 27th Street.
July 24
- Tiffanee Nicole Gant, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1500 block South Twin City.
- Charles Jake Emerson, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2400 block Avenue H.
- Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2200 block Highway 365.
- Financial abuse of an elderly individual was reported on the 300 block North 33rd Street.
- Credit/Debit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 7100 block Eastex Freway – Beaumont.
- Assist other agency was reported at Magnolia @ 3rd Street. – Port Neches.
- Missing Person was reported on the 3500 block Avenue L.
- Suspicious Death was reported on the 100 block Avenue D.
July 25
- Adan Jesus Mendoza, 20, was arrested for reckless driving on the 1600 block Highway 365.
- Rashad Shaquille Carter, 32, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block South 27th Street.
- Kelby Paul Green, 32, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block South 27th Street.
- Criminal Mischief was reported on the 300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the South 29th @ Avenue H.
- Found Property was reported on the 200 block North 17th Street.
July 26
- Trey Austin Gardner, 29, was arrested for DWI on the 800 block Helena.
- Aldrain Jeray Booker, 39, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon on the 2600 block Avenue E.
- Jesus Anteverde Reyes, 28, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 200 block Hillterrace.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B.
- Terroristic Threat of family and interference with emergency call was reported on the 700 block North 10th Street.
July 27
- Heavi Armando Vigil-Ramos, 27, was arrested for public intoxication on the 300 block South 3rd Street.
- Eric Dwayne Anderson, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue.
- An information report was filed on the 2100 block Avenue C.
- Theft was reported on the 3300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Death by natural causes was reported on the 300 block North 3rd Street.
- Found Property was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H
- Assault family violence was reported on the 1300 block Kent.