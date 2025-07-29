Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 21 -27

July 21

  • Brian Williams Christopher, 51, was arrested for Nederland warrants by other agency on the 3100 block Allison – Groves.
  • Found Property was reported on the 700 block South 23rd Street.

July 22 

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1100 block Avenue I 
  • Burglary of a building was reported on the 1300 block South 14th.
  • Burglary of Habitation was reported on the 1500 block Jackson.

July 23 

  • Leroy Howard III, 40, was arrested for warrants on the 200 block Hill Terrace.
  • Nederland warrants by another agency were reported on the 3200 block Highway 69.
  • Assist other agency was reported on the 1500 block South 27th Street.

July 24 

  • Tiffanee Nicole Gant, 37, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1500 block South Twin City. 
  • Charles Jake Emerson, 33, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 2400 block Avenue H.
  • Nederland warrants by other agency was reported on the 2200 block Highway 365.
  • Financial abuse of an elderly individual was reported on the 300 block North 33rd Street.
  • Credit/Debit card abuse and fraudulent use or possession of ID was reported on the 7100 block Eastex Freway – Beaumont.
  • Assist other agency was reported at Magnolia @ 3rd Street. – Port Neches.
  • Missing Person was reported on the 3500 block Avenue L.
  • Suspicious Death was reported on the 100 block Avenue D.

July 25

  • Adan Jesus Mendoza, 20, was arrested for reckless driving on the 1600 block Highway 365.
  • Rashad Shaquille Carter, 32, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block South 27th Street.
  • Kelby Paul Green, 32, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block South 27th Street.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported on the 300 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the South 29th @ Avenue H. 
  • Found Property was reported on the 200 block North 17th Street. 

July 26 

  • Trey Austin Gardner, 29, was arrested for DWI on the 800 block Helena.
  • Aldrain Jeray Booker, 39, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon on the 2600 block Avenue E.
  • Jesus Anteverde Reyes, 28, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 200 block Hillterrace.
  • Assault causing bodily injury was reported on the 1000 block Avenue B.
  • Terroristic Threat of family and interference with emergency call was reported on the 700 block North 10th Street.

July 27

  • Heavi Armando Vigil-Ramos, 27, was arrested for public intoxication on the 300 block South 3rd Street.
  • Eric Dwayne Anderson, 47, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 3500 block Nederland Avenue. 
  • An information report was filed on the 2100 block Avenue C.
  • Theft was reported on the 3300 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Death by natural causes was reported on the 300 block North 3rd Street.
  • Found Property was reported on the 2300 block Avenue H 
  • Assault family violence was reported on the 1300 block Kent.   

