PNGISD announces policy for free, reduced school meals

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District announced its policy for providing free and reduced price meals for children served under current eligibility guidelines. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy which may be viewed by anyone on request.

Starting Aug. 1, PNGISD will begin distributing letters to the households of children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for those benefits. Applications are available at 776 Magnolia Ave., Port Neches.