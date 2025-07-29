Port Arthur Youth Step into the Future After Summer Employment Program

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On a summer afternoon filled with pride and possibility, 11 Port Arthur students crossed a different kind of stage. They weren’t just receiving accolades at a luncheon- they were stepping into their futures. As graduates of the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation’s Youth Employment Program, these teens spent their summer gaining more than just paychecks. From learning workplace etiquette to building confidence and professional settings, they walked away with experience, purpose and a glimpse of what’s possible beyond the classroom.

The EDC hosted a youth employment program luncheon July 25 at the Press Building located at 549 4th St.

“This initiative was created to provide Port Arthur’s high school seniors and recent graduates with real-world, hands-on learning experiences and professional environments that align with their career goals,” Dylan Bennett, marketing and insights manager for the Port Arthur Economic and Development Corporation, said in a speech. “It’s more than just a summer job, it’s a bridge between classroom concepts and practical, on the job application.”

Over the course of eight weeks, interns are placed with local businesses, city departments, and community partners, where they gain not only technical knowledge but also the soft skills that are vital to future success, things like communication, leadership, ethical responsibility and time management.

This year, the cohort includes students from Woodrow Wilson Early College High School, Port Arthur Memorial High School, and Nederland High School.

“Each student was selected through a competitive application process open to Port Arthur residents who are either 2025 graduates or rising seniors,” Bennett said. “Once selected, they were matched with host businesses based on their expressed interests and areas of study. For our business partners, YEP isn’t just a summer staffing solution, it’s a chance to invest in our local workforce, mentor future professionals and contribute to the success and sustainability of Port Arthur.”

During interviews after the ceremony, several high school seniors opened up about their experiences- speaking with confidence, gratitude and a hint of surprise at how much they had grown. Whether it was their first job or a stepping stone toward a future career, each student had a story to tell about the lessons they learned and the pride they felt.

“This program has set me up for my future by giving me hands on experience working with people with language barriers and difficult personalities,” Kereona Washington, Woodrow Wilson Early College High School senior, said. “I’ve learned to better communicate during my time at Farmers Insurance period this offer also gave me the experience of working an office job without needing to work my way up. I had the opportunity to work alongside people who were older and more experienced rather than working with people who are on the same level as me. The application process was very challenging but simple. It got a little irritating filling out the same information you filled out a week ago but if I had to do it all over again I absolutely would.”

Caleb Mayfield, a Port Arthur Memorial High School graduate and currently attending The University of Houston said this program helped him build a plan and pursue his goals.

“I’m pursuing nursing,” he said. “And the program offered me exposure and provided me with excellent connections to some amazing people. The application process was pretty tough, but I was persistent. I kept calling nonstop which I believed helped me show damn how dedicated I was to get the job.”

Clayton Harris, a senior at Woodrow Wilson Early College High School interned at Allied IT Systems.

“The program has set me up for my future because it gave me a great opportunity to get my feet wet in a career field that I’m interested in,” he said. “Something the programs offered me that I couldn’t get on my own was actually getting in front of people at Allied IT Systems that I needed to talk to in order to get the job. The application process was actually pretty easy. I just applied, sent in a few things and waited for a response back. Once they got back to me, it was easy from there.”

Lucas Burton, a senior at Nederland High School interned at Allied IT Systems as well.

“This program has helped me develop my interest in Robotics and the engineering career has shown me that this is something I want to do in life,” he said. “This program gave me the hands-on work experience that most other programs won’t. It showed me the deep understanding of machines and electronics that other programs may not show you. The application process wasn’t as I thought it was going to be. It was mostly just filling out forms and getting doctor approval and after that it was just the interview which was way more laid back and less stressful than a regular interview.”

Their words are a reminder that the youth employment program offers more than just a paycheck- it provides perspective, purpose and the tools to dream bigger. As the students closed one chapter and looked toward the next, their reflections highlight the value of investing in our youth- and the lasting change it can spark in a community.

“We believe that when our youth are given the tools, access, and encouragement to succeed, they are able to rise to any occasion,” Bennett said. “Thank you to everyone; parents, educators, supervisors, city leaders, and our incredible EDC team, for supporting this work and believing in the power of purpose driven youth development.”