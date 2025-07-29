Port Neches PD: Firearms were stolen during auto burglaries, suspect ID’d

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

PORT NECHES — A 18-year-old Lumberton man has been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries that included the theft of firearms in Port Neches.

Brian Cannon West is charged with theft of a firearm following Monday’s burglaries in Port Neches. A juvenile was apprehended and is under investigation and one additional suspect remains to be identified, according to information from Port Neches Police Department.

Police received additional information from Monday into Tuesday including additional reports of burglaries in the area. Four firearms were reported stolen during the burglaries, two of which have been recovered. In addition, jewelry was recovered which was determined to have been stolen during vehicle burglaries in Nederland on the same night. Multiple other personal items were reported stolen, some of which were recovered and returned to the owners, according to PNPD.

The vehicle which the suspects were driving was determined to be stolen out of Hardin County.

Officers were called at approximately 3:50 a.m,. Monday to an auto burglary in progress in the 2500 block of Hampton Lane. Dispatch provided a description of the vehicle and advised there were several subjects trying to get inside vehicles. Officers located the suspect vehicle on Hampton.

In an attempt to evade officers, the vehicle, a black Dodge Dart, drove through a residential yard and into a culvert, coming to a stop. The occupants then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One of the individuals was located and reportedly had property tied to one of the burglaries. He was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Another subject was located a short time later. He was not placed under arrest, PNPD Chief Cheri Griffith said.

Several other burglaries have already been reported and some property has been recovered.

Police are asking that residents in the Keith Estates, Drawhorn Subdivision or Ridgewood Subdivision that have security cameras of any kind, to check your footage for any suspicious activity from approximately 1:30 to 4 a.m. Should you see anything on your video, please contact the Port Neches Police Department at 409-722-1424 and ask for Captain Detective Jessie Fournet.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.