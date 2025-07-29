Tips Sought in 2007 Death Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas and Orange Police Department are asking for information regarding the death of Beverly McBridge.

On Sept. 1, 2007, at about 9:17 a.m., a decomposed human body was found in the 2100 block of North 2nd Street in Orange, Texas. The body was later identified as being a black female named Beverly McBride.

McBride’s vehicle, a black Ford Five Hundred (four door passenger car), had been reported abandoned at 2850 Toccoa St. for several days on Aug. 13, 2007. Beaumont Police Department took custody of McBride’s vehicle, and a missing person report was filed for McBride.

The circumstances leading to McBride’s death are unknown. It is believed that someone knows what happened to McBride, Orange Police Department is asking for help in solving this case for McBride and her family.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas by calling 409-833-TIPS, log on to www.833TIPS.com or use the P3TIPS app and submit your tip, all tips to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.