October 20, 1952 – July 11, 2025

Alice America Simmons, 72, passed away July 11, 2025, in Port Arthur, Tx.

Memorial service will be Saturday,August 2, 2025 at 2:00pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 2615 Memorial Blvd. Port Arthur, Tx.