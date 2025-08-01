2 Port Arthur men indicted in Procter Street fatal shooting

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Two Port Arthur men were indicted this week in connection with the fatal shooting of Leroy Williams.

Roger Carter, 53, and Aaron Wiggins, 33, are charged in the July 3 killing which occurred in the 5500 block of Procter St.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Port Arthur police responded at 12:20 a.m. to a possible auto-pedestrian accident. When they arrived they found the victim had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Video from a building in the 5500 block of Procter Street reportedly showed a silver four door truck drive east and stop just past a bicycle in the road at approximately 12:12 a.m. A “skinny male black with long dreadlocks” is seen on the camera footage walking up to the bicycle and picking it up before returning to the truck and leaving. Right afterwards a white car arrived and found Williams shot on the side of the road, the document read.

Investigators met with the sister of the victim who showed him leaving in a silver truck. From the Ring camera investigators were able to identify one of the accused, Roger Carter.

Police records showed that Carter reported a burglary at his home the previous night which is a block from where the victim lived. Carter agreed to go to the police station and speak with officers where he said the driver of the truck was his cousin who lived on Gulfway Drive. He stated they dropped Williams off on San Jacinto Avenue before Carter requested a lawyer before further questioning.

The “skinny male black with long dreadlocks” was identified as Aaron Wiggins.

When the truck passed the victim on the bicycle, Wiggins told the driver to pull over. He got out and called for Williams to get out. Roger Carter also exited the truck and the diver heard multiple gunshots. After that only Carter and Wiggins came back to the truck, the document read.

Wiggins was dropped off at an apartment complex and Carter to a residence on 13th Street. Investigators said Williams’ cell phone was turned off after the shooting at the apartments where Wiggins was dropped off and several fired 9mm cartridges were found at the scene on Procter Street. Ballistic evidence forensics show that two different firearms were discharged.

Both men are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $1 million bond each.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.