Groves Police blotter – Calls and arrests from July 23 to July 29

Published 4:13 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

By PA News

July 23

  • Interference with child custody was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
  • An information report was filed at the 6400 block of Washington.  

 

July 24

  • Illegal dumping was reported in the 3900 block of Lincoln.

 

July 25

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Reckless driving, reckless damage, or destruction was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

July 26

  • Adrian Aguilar, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence by minor in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Rodrigo Aguilar Castillo, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
  • Denis Mendoza Gomez, 38, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 6000 block of Monroe.
  • An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Warren. 

 

July 27

  • Spencer Broussard, 54, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4900 block of Lawndale. 
  • An information report was filed at the 5200 block of North Street.

 

July 28

  • David Godfrey, 51, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5600 block of West Washington.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3200 block of Canal.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

 

July 29

  • A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Graves.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

