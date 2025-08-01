Groves Police blotter – Calls and arrests from July 23 to July 29

July 23

An information report was filed at the 6400 block of Washington.

Interference with child custody was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

July 24

Illegal dumping was reported in the 3900 block of Lincoln.

July 25

Reckless driving, reckless damage, or destruction was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

July 26

Adrian Aguilar, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence by minor in the 5000 block of 32 nd Street.

Rodrigo Aguilar Castillo, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 32 nd Street.

Denis Mendoza Gomez, 38, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 6000 block of Monroe.