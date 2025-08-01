Groves Police blotter – Calls and arrests from July 23 to July 29
July 23
- Interference with child custody was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- An information report was filed at the 6400 block of Washington.
July 24
- Illegal dumping was reported in the 3900 block of Lincoln.
July 25
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
- Reckless driving, reckless damage, or destruction was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 26
- Adrian Aguilar, 20, was arrested for driving under the influence by minor in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Rodrigo Aguilar Castillo, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of 32nd Street.
- Denis Mendoza Gomez, 38, was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct by loud and profane language in the 6000 block of Monroe.
- An assault was reported in the 6400 block of Warren.
July 27
- Spencer Broussard, 54, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
- An information report was filed at the 5200 block of North Street.
July 28
- David Godfrey, 51, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5600 block of West Washington.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3200 block of Canal.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
July 29
- A forgery was reported in the 3300 block of Graves.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.