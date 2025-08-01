Gulf Coast Health Center of Port Arthur hosts 11th annual community health fair

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Gulf Coast Health Center of Port Arthur is hosting its 11th Annual Community Health Fair, offering free and discounted medical screenings to the community Saturday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

The health fair will offer discounted exams on sports physicals and doctor’s visits for those without insurance. The fair will also offer free screenings such as cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, arterial screening and vision screenings.

The event is an opportunity for parents to get their children screened before the school year begins. Food and other activities will be present for children to participate in.

The Bob Bowers Civic Center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive.