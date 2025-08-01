Neches FCU Recognized as a 2025 Great Place to Work

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Neches Federal Credit Union has been certified as a 2025 Great Place to Work for the third straight year. This certification acknowledges employers who cultivate an exceptional culture and provide an outstanding workplace environment for their employees, according to information from the Credit Union.

Great Place to Work Institute, renowned as the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience for the past three decades, conducted rigorous research backed by data compiled from over 100 million employee engagement surveys worldwide. Every year, they conduct the world’s largest study of workplace excellence, establishing gold standard benchmarks for each country, industry, size, location, and more.

“Being named a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year is a power reflection of our people’s first philosophy at Neches. We believe that our training, values, and support not only change our team’s careers, but that they transform their entire life,” Jason Landry, President/CEO at Neches FCU, said. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for building a workplace where excellence thrives because our people feel valued and supported.”

The certification process by the Great Place to Work Institute is based on a stringent methodology that involves validating employee feedback and conducting anonymous surveys, according to the news release. Through this comprehensive assessment, Neches Federal Credit Union’s employees highlighted key attributes that make it a remarkable workplace. Among the common employee feedback were community, fun, service, leadership, unique, welcome, family, and team.

“Being named a Great Place to Work for the third year is a humbling reminder that when we pour into our people with care, training, and purpose driven values, we build an undeniable reputation for being the best employer in Southeast Texas,” added Kristen Stewart, Chief Strategy Officer at Neches FCU. “This honor belongs to every team member who makes Neches a place where people grow and thrive.”

Neches Federal Credit Union extends its gratitude to its employees for their valuable contributions, which have made this certification possible. The credit union also expresses its appreciation to Great Place to Work Institute for recognizing its commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture.