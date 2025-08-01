Port Arthur City Council seeks to host workshop on EMS services

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Port Arthur City Council has approved to schedule a workshop regarding emergency medical and ambulance services to address concerns that some city council members had over response times and data reporting.

At the July 29 city council meeting, Councilmember Thomas Kinlaw requested a discussion on why the fire department has filed for ambulance services bids for the city. Port Arthur currently uses City Ambulance services as its sole provider for ambulance services and their current contract is set to expire in November.

“I don’t understand, why would we want to go out and mess something up that is not broken, and who gave the directive?” said Kinlaw.

According to documents from City Ambulance, there were a total of 11,568 trips by ambulances with a 92.77% on-time status, meaning that an ambulance was called and arrived on scene in no more than 8 minutes. It’s worth noting that these are internal documents from City Ambulance and not from the Port Arthur Fire Department.

Any decision to change or add to ambulance services must be made by a city council vote. Port Arthur previously had two ambulance service providers in the recent past, with both Acadian and City Ambulance serving different portions of the city. Acadian eventually withdrew its contract and presence in the city after it stated the multi-provider system was “not viable.” Acadian was previously the sole provider of ambulance service in Port Arthur.

Interim Deputy Fire Chief Antonio Mitchell clarified that the bid requests for other ambulance services were done to be fair for other service providers that may wish to work in Port Arthur and not due to trying to reimplement a multiprovider system.

While no action was taken action regarding the emergency services system a vote to approve a workshop to discuss any possible action regarding whether the city should retain a single EMS provider or attempt to return to a multiple provider system. The workshop would be open to the public to attend.

The workshop does not have a set date as of the time of publication.