Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from July 21 to July 27
Published 4:11 pm Friday, August 1, 2025
|
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from July 21 to July 27
**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**
July 21
- Debit/credit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.
July 22
- An assault was reported in the 1200 block of West Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.
July 23
- Kenneth Barthol, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Magnolia.
- Klaudia Johnson, 21, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Merriman.
- Angelina Ortega, 20, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Nall at Magnolia.
July 24
- Juan Valadez Jr., 20 was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of FM 365.
July 25
- Michael Daigle, 44, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Merriman.
July 26
- An animal bite was reported in the 600 block of Lee Street.
- An assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen.
July 27
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Block Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 13th Street.