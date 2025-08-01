Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from July 21 to July 27

Published 4:11 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

By PA News

Port Neches Police  blotter – Calls and arrests from July 21 to July 27

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

 

July 21

  • Debit/credit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Nall. 

 

July 22 

  • An assault was reported in the 1200 block of West Drive. 
  • A theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia. 

July 23

  • Kenneth Barthol, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Magnolia. 
  • Klaudia Johnson, 21, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Merriman. 
  • Angelina Ortega, 20, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Nall at Magnolia. 

 

July 24 

  • Juan Valadez Jr., 20 was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of FM 365.

 

July 25

  • Michael Daigle, 44, was arrested for Port Neches Municipal Court warrant(s) in the 1200 block of Merriman.

 

July 26

  • An animal bite was reported in the 600 block of Lee Street. 
  • An assault was reported in the 300 block of Meadowgreen. 

 

July 27 

  • An assault was reported in the 800 block of Block Street. 
  • An assault was reported in the 2200 block of 13th Street. 

 

