Port Neches Police blotter – Calls and arrests from July 21 to July 27

**Reflects arrests and offense reports only**

July 21

Debit/credit card abuse was reported in the 2700 block of Nall.

July 22

A theft was reported in the 700 block of Magnolia.

An assault was reported in the 1200 block of West Drive.

July 23

Kenneth Barthol, 30, was arrested for public intoxication in the 1000 block of Magnolia.

Klaudia Johnson, 21, was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of Merriman.