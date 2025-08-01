Sheriff’s Office warns bitcoin scam ramped up again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has learned citizens have been receiving phone calls from individuals identifying themselves as Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies. The scammers are telling victims that they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. They convince the victim to get money from their financial institution and then direct them to a Bitcoin kiosk to deposit the money.

Once the money is deposited into the Bitcoin Kiosk, it is sent to other cash exchanges for dispersal. If there are multiple transactions, they are directing victims to different Bitcoin Kiosks. They are convincing victims to repeat this until they catch on to the scam or run out of money.

The person on the phone tells victims that their phones are being tracked and their mileage is calculated, so if there is any deviation, they will be arrested on the warrant. They are keeping victims on the phone until the scam is finished, not letting them call anyone else.

KEY THINGS TO REMEMBER ABOUT THESE SCAMS

Law Enforcement will NEVER call and demand payment over the phone to avoid arrest.

Courts will NEVER call and demand payment over the phone to avoid arrest.

Government agencies and Utility companies will NOT demand payment via Bitcoin, gift cards or similar methods.

ANY DEMAND for immediate payment, especially with threats, is a major red flag.

If you receive ANY demand for payment, no matter who the callers say they represent, HANG UP and contact the business yourself.

No LEGITIMATE entity will demand payment by cryptocurrency or promise you a reward or refund by paying in cryptocurrency.

You will NOT be able to reverse a cryptocurrency transaction.

Scammers will use Caller ID SPOOFING to make their call appear local. They can even make it appear to be coming from your local law enforcement agency.

IMPORTANT

If you have been the victim of a Bitcoin scam, do not feel ashamed. Scammers are skilled manipulators and these scams are widespread.

These scammers use high-pressure tactics and threats of arrest to manipulate victims into making immediate payments using Bitcoin – a digital currency that is difficult to track or recover.

Once payment is made, the funds can be funneled into multiple accounts immediately.

Never give out your personnel or financial information to someone who contacts you.

If you have been the victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.