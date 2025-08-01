Zoning amendment to allow for event center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An amendment to the city’s zoning was recently approved that will allow the creation of a multi-event center.

The property located at 8520 Wilson Ave. is in the Montrose Addition area and was zoned as medium-density residential. It is now zoned as PD/proposed development. The new designation would allow for the construction and operation of a facility designed to host community events, cultural programs and recreational activities, according to information from the city, according to information from the city.

The 2.8 acre site is north of Wilson Avenue between FM 365 and Hall Street.

The owner of the property has not submitted any development plans for the event center as of this week, according to information from the city’s planning and zoning department.

A Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing was held May 5 that resulted in one written opposition, no verbal opposition and zero letters returned form neighbors within a certain proximity.

At the July 29 public hearing held during the council meeting there was no opposition, written or otherwise. The amendment passed unanimously.