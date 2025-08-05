Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brandon Lee Hotchkiss, 26, of Woodville, passed away July 18, 2025.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, he lived in Orange, Brookeland, Mid County, and Woodville. He loved hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, playing pool, and listening to music. He was a master at building anything he set his mind to. He enjoyed being with his family and friends but most of all he loved being a dad. Meeting Brandon in Heaven are his grandfathers, Jimmy “PeePaw” Ducote and John Anthony Hotchkiss; grandmother, Melissa “MeMe” Ducote; uncle, Noie Ray Hebert and aunt, Janice Hebert.

He is survived by his daughter, Remington Lynn Hotchkiss and her mother, Jaymi Socia; father, Jonathan Lee Hotchkiss, mother, Jennifer Dawn Ducote; brothers, Nicholas William Hotchkiss and Gabriel Andrew Barras; sister, Jasmine Michelle Hotchkiss; grandparents, Rose Marie Cleland, Paul James Cleland and Cicile Turner; aunts and uncles, Jamie Nicole and James Daken Hill, Jason and Geri Hotchkiss, Benjamin and Tricia Ducote, Justin and Tricia Turner and Daniel Ducote and a host of other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church in the Country in Woodville, Texas. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 9, 2025,

from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the church. A private burial will be held after the service.

Services are held under the direction of Riley Funeral Home, Woodville, Texas.