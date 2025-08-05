Culinary Thrill Seeking – Unite Foods, Buggy or Cart?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Good Buggy – I walked into a grocery store and a woman handed a cart off to me, pronouncing it, “the good buggy.” She was right, that was one smooth ride. What are the chances I’ll get it next time?

I’d been in the same store earlier in the week, and very early in the morning. “Footloose” came on. I was a tad disappointed by how few shoppers broke into dance. It was just one. Just me.

Right after that I’ve seen all kinds of queries regarding if people shop with a cart, buggy or basket. That thing on the wheels… It seems like southerners of a certain age are going with “buggy.” Thoughts? Share ‘em.

Unite – I love this different approach. A world tour in a breakfast bar? Unite can back it all in a bag. Churro, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Bubble Tea and Baklava are flavors of nutritional bars to get you out of bed. If you’re a classic, go with PB & Jelly. Protein is a trending topic. Flavor is always my topic. These are fun, healthy and tasty. Put some in your buggy. www.unitefood.com

Alter Eco has a Classic Blackout – Can you relate to this chocolate adventure? I just melted a chocolate square onto a roll I’d pressed in a mini waffle iron. I used one of these:

Branded as “The Cleanest Greenest Chocolate,” I’d start with Crème Brulee Truffle Thins. They get creamy stuff into squares of organic dark chocolate that indulges the nibbler and restores forests. Burnt Caramel, and Brown Butter, both at 70 percent cacao gets your motor revving. But let’s go deeper. Classic Blackout at 85 percent cacao is something I wanted to investigate. Intense. This bar will last a long time. I’ll break off a square when I’m feeling sophisticated. Raspberry Crème Truffle Thins had the opposite effect. This bar vanished in a hurry. All good. All with a cause. Get tempted at www.alterecofoods.com

