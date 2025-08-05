Gary Porter, former Nederland Police Chief, dies, funeral services set

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Former Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter has died at age 66 from cancer.



Porter began his law enforcement career at just 18 years old as a dispatcher in 1978. He transitioned to patrol duties, including a brief stint at Port Neches PD, then returned to Nederland and steadily rose through the ranks. He was promoted to assistant chief in 2009 and appointed chief in 2018, serving until his retirement on May 31, 2025, concluding a 47-year career.

The Following is a statement from the Nederland Police Department:

“It is with great sadness that the Nederland Police Department announces the passing of beloved former Chief, Gary Porter, after a courageous battle with cancer. Chief Porter served the City of Nederland for 47 years. He began his journey in Law Enforcement as a dispatcher at age 18 in 1978. He was promoted to Assistant Chief in 2009 and to Chief in 2018. Chief Porter can be best described as a “Cops- Cop” that never forgot where he came from and was here to serve the citizens of Nederland with a special place in his heart for children.”

Services for Porter will be held at:

Nederland First Baptist Church

1911 Nederland Ave, Nederland

Friday Aug, 8

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Service begins at 12 p.m.

Burial will be at Oak Bluff Cemetery directly following the service