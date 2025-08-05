Mexican Heritage Society hosts brunch for pageant contestants ahead of September fiesta

The Mexican Heritage Society hosts the annual pageants for all local girls every year. (L.D. Ray/ Special to the News)

Pageant Queens Cora Guidry, left, Mia Munoz, Estela Torres and Arianna Rosales pose for a picture at the brunch event. (L.D. Ray/ Special to the News)

The Mexican Heritage Society hosted its first annual brunch this weekend, gathering over 40 young contestants ranging from infancy to 18 years old for a day of celebration, community, and culture. The event served as a preview for the organization’s upcoming Mexican Heritage Fiesta, scheduled for September 13 at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Winners of the pageants in older age groups, including the Miss category, will be eligible for scholarships. For more information or to donate, visit mexicanheritagefiesta.com.