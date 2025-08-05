Nederland City Council Member Britton Jones Named 40 Under 40 Honoree

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

NEDERLAND — Britton Jones, a member of the Nederland City Council, has been named a 2025 40 Under 40 honoree by the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Texas Young Professional Organization, and The Beaumont Enterprise. The award celebrates 40 professionals under the age of 40 who are making impactful contributions to Southeast Texas through leadership, service, and community impact.

Jones was elected to the Nederland City Council, at age 29, on May 3, 2025. Since taking office, he has become known as a young leader dedicated to progress and accountability. His priorities include addressing infrastructure needs, supporting business development, and ensuring that local government remains transparent, efficient, and responsive to the people of Nederland.

“It is a true honor to be recognized alongside 39 other inspiring professionals under the age of 40 from across Southeast Texas,” said Jones. “This award is a reflection of the incredible support I have received from the Nederland community and a reminder of the responsibility I have to lead and serve my community with professional integrity.”

A lifelong resident of Nederland, Jones has remained active in civic life and continues to advocate for policies that strengthen the City of Nederland and its future. His selection as a 40 Under 40 honoree reflects his ongoing contributions to public service and regional development.