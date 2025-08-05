Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 28 to Aug Aug 3
Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025
|
July 28
- Burglary of Vehicle was reported on the 200 block South 9th Street.
- Burglary of vehicle was reported on the 400 block North 9th Street.
- Duty on Striking fixture/Highway landscape was reported on the 1000 block Helena.
- Missing Person was reported on the 400 block North 36th Street.
July 29
- William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 3600 block Highway 365.
- Found property was reported on the 1200 block North Memorial
- Fraudulent use/possession of debit/credit card info 800 block North Twin City Highway.
- Assault offensive touch was reported on the 300 block North 4th Street.
- Burglary of Habitation was reported on the 100 block North 12th Street.
- Harassment was reported on the 900 block South 23rd Street.
- Theft was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1000 block North 27th Street.
July 30
- Charles Barefield, 49, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1000 block North 27th Street.
- Lloyd Walker Stiles, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Paula Daigle, 45, was arrested for warrants by NPD on the 1800 block North 18th Street.
- Found property was reported on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
- Aggravated Assault was reported on the 100 block South 14 ½ Street.
- Criminal Mischief was reported on the 2500 block Avenue G.
- Assault offensive touch was reported on the 900 block North 20th Street.
- Public Intoxication was reported on the 1000 block Luling
- Information was reported on the 2600 block Avenue A
July 31
- Amy Guadalupe Chavez, 22, was arrested for public intoxication on the 1000 block Luling.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue
- Nederland Warrants by other agency was reported on the 8000 block 9th Avenue – Port Arthur.
Aug 1
- Roy Derrick Johnson Sr., 52, was arrested for warrants other agency on hte 1100 block Boston
- Latrese Rochell Bennett, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block Boston.
- Robert Bienvenue, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 200 block Hardy.
- Macie Nichols, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1000 block North Twin City.
- Maria Eufemia Barron, 41, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol Container on the 8200 block Beauxart Garden.
Aug 2
- William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 2300 block North Highway 69.
- Douglas Hawthorne, 48, was arrested for DWI on the 10000 block North Highway 69.
- Theft was reported on the 100 block South 4th Street.
- Assault causing bodily injury and offensive touch was reported on the 100 block Nederland Avenue.
Aug 3
- Felipe De Jesus Reyes, 45, was arrested for DWI/UCW on the 1700 block Avenue H.
- Torian Hillman-Johnson, 33, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block Avenue H.
- An information report was filed on the 900 block North 22nd Street.