Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, August 5, 2025

By PA News

Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 28 to Aug Aug 3

 

July 28

  • Burglary of Vehicle was reported on the 200 block South 9th Street.
  • Burglary of vehicle was reported on the 400 block North 9th Street.
  • Duty on Striking fixture/Highway landscape was reported on the 1000 block Helena.
  • Missing Person was reported on the 400 block North 36th Street. 

July 29 

  • William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 3600 block Highway 365.
  • Found property was reported on the 1200 block North Memorial 
  • Fraudulent use/possession of debit/credit card info 800 block North Twin City Highway.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported on the 300 block North 4th Street.
  • Burglary of Habitation was reported on the 100 block North 12th Street. 
  • Harassment was reported on the 900 block South 23rd Street.
  •  Theft was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street. 
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1000 block North 27th Street. 

July 30

  • Charles Barefield, 49, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1000 block North 27th Street. 
  • Lloyd Walker Stiles, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Paula Daigle, 45, was arrested for warrants by NPD on the 1800 block North 18th Street.
  • Found property was reported on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.
  • Aggravated Assault was reported on the 100 block South 14 ½ Street.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported on the 2500 block Avenue G.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported on the 900 block North 20th Street.
  • Public Intoxication was reported on the 1000 block Luling 
  • Information was reported on the 2600 block Avenue A 

July 31 

  • Amy Guadalupe Chavez, 22, was arrested for public intoxication on the 1000 block Luling.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on the 2900 block Nederland Avenue 
  • Nederland Warrants by other agency was reported on the 8000 block 9th Avenue – Port Arthur.

Aug 1 

  • Roy Derrick Johnson Sr., 52, was arrested for warrants other agency on hte 1100 block Boston 
  • Latrese Rochell Bennett, 31, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1100 block Boston.
  • Robert Bienvenue, 51, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 200 block Hardy. 
  • Macie Nichols, 32, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1000 block North Twin City.
  • Maria Eufemia Barron, 41, was arrested for DWI/Open alcohol Container on the 8200 block Beauxart Garden. 

Aug 2

  • William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 2300 block North Highway 69.
  • Douglas Hawthorne, 48, was arrested for DWI on the 10000 block North Highway 69.
  • Theft was reported on the 100 block South 4th Street. 
  • Assault causing bodily injury and offensive touch was reported on the 100 block Nederland Avenue.

Aug 3 

  • Felipe De Jesus Reyes, 45, was arrested for DWI/UCW on the 1700 block Avenue H. 
  • Torian Hillman-Johnson, 33, was arrested for Nederland warrants on the 1000 block Avenue H. 
  • An information report was filed on the 900 block North 22nd Street. 

