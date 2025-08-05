Nederland Police Activity for the week of July 28 to Aug Aug 3

July 28

Missing Person was reported on the 400 block North 36th Street.

Duty on Striking fixture/Highway landscape was reported on the 1000 block Helena.

Burglary of vehicle was reported on the 400 block North 9th Street.

Burglary of Vehicle was reported on the 200 block South 9th Street.

July 29

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on the 1000 block North 27th Street.

Theft was reported on the 200 block North 27th Street.

Harassment was reported on the 900 block South 23rd Street.

Burglary of Habitation was reported on the 100 block North 12th Street.

Assault offensive touch was reported on the 300 block North 4th Street.

Found property was reported on the 1200 block North Memorial

William Miller, 53, was arrested for criminal trespassing on the 3600 block Highway 365.

July 30

Charles Barefield, 49, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on the 1000 block North 27th Street.

Lloyd Walker Stiles, 43, was arrested for warrants other agency on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.

Paula Daigle, 45, was arrested for warrants by NPD on the 1800 block North 18th Street.

Found property was reported on the 1300 block Nederland Avenue.

Aggravated Assault was reported on the 100 block South 14 ½ Street.

Criminal Mischief was reported on the 2500 block Avenue G.

Assault offensive touch was reported on the 900 block North 20th Street.

Public Intoxication was reported on the 1000 block Luling