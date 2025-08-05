Odessa man dead after industrial accident at Golden Pass LNG

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One man is dead after an industrial accident occurred Sunday afternoon at the Golden Pass LNG. The deceased has been identified as 50 year old Pedro Campbell Romero from Odessa, Texas.

Romero worked for a contracting firm McDermott; neither McDermott or Golden Pass LNG have released a statement as of time of publication.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collions was the one to declare the workers dead on Sunday and has ordered an autopsy.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.