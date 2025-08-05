Port Arthur tax office reopens after one month closed

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Jefferson County has announced the Port Arthur tax office is reopening on Friday, Aug. 8, after being closed since June 2.

The office was originally closed after Jefferson County Tax Assessor Kate Carroll decided to close the office after citing staffing issues that concerned all of the tax offices in the county. The closure was deemed necessary by Carroll in order to hire and train new staff.

This closure went on to cause concern in local officials and citizens and was protested by both the city officials and residents at a June 10 Commissioners Court.

The office was originally scheduled to reopen on Aug. 29 but was reopened early due to construction on a new lobby and staff training was completed earlier than anticipated. Carroll reiterated that the closure was never meant to be permanent and will continue offering the same services as before.

The new office has been revamped with new technology and a new waiting area in the hopes of creating

The tax office will retain the same hours from before its temporary closure, opening at 8 a.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m. The tax office will be closed every day from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.