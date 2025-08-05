Texas Democrats flee to Chicago, New York to prevent redistricting vote

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Texas Democrats have left the Texas Legislature and have broken quorum to prevent a vote on proposed congressional map changes. Lawmakers fled the state Sunday to prevent a scheduled Monday vote on the draft map.

The lawmakers reportedly traveled to Illinois, New York and Massachusetts to avoid being compelled back to the Capitol. Their departure is the latest chapter in a political fight over congressional maps that critics say are drawn to cement Republican control in a state with already majority Republican representation.

Abbott responded swiftly, citing a state attorney general opinion that lawmakers who abandon a session could face legal consequences, including removal from office. On Aug. 4, the Texas House voted 85-6 to authorize civil arrest warrants for the absent members, empowering the sergeant-at-arms and state police to locate and return them, though only within Texas borders. These civil warrants are mostly symbolic as they do not incur civil or criminal charges from their arrests.

It is currently unclear whether Democrats are willing to remain outside of Texas to run out the clock on the current session, as the Governor has the authority to call as many special sessions as he wants.

This is not the first time Texas Democrats have broken quorum to stall legislation. Similar walkouts occurred in 2003 and 2021, largely over redistricting and voting restrictions. While those actions delayed Republican efforts, they ultimately failed to stop legislation from passing.

While out-of-state Democrats are facing fines of $500 a day and their staff members go without pay.