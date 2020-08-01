Satisfied patients help Golden Triangle Emergency Center celebrate 6th anniversary

Golden Triangle Emergency Center on Memorial Boulevard hit a six-year milestone this week.

As one of the original hires in 2014, Director of Operations Jen Lewis said it feels wonderful to celebrate another year.

“It’s a great feeling to celebrate the center’s sixth year of providing quality emergency care in our wonderful community,” she said. “We were the first freestanding emergency center to open in the Mid-County area and to know that we are still going strong is a great feeling.”

Patients of the emergency have voted Golden Triangle the best emergency center in Mid-County multiple times in the past six years.

Most recently, the center was voted 2020 best emergency center by Port Arthur News readers and for good reason.

Port Arthur native Kayla Powell said she absolutely loves the emergency center that saved her life two years ago.

She visited patient care in 2018 due to lower stomach pain and fever.

“Dr. Tom Konjoyan took one look at me and ordered a CT scan where they saw some calcium buildup in my gallbladder and transferred me to Houston,” Powell said. “They found my gallbladder was barely functioning and if I wouldn’t have gone to that specific ER first, it wouldn’t have been caught.”

Powell said it turned out that her gallbladder was only days away from a nearly fatal rupture.

She chalks up the saving of her life to the quick thinking of emergency center staff.

“My mom had to raise hell to get the doctors in Houston to do a HIDA scan of my stomach the next morning, which showed that my gallbladder was about to be blocked and would have ruptured in the next few days if I never would have went into Golden Triangle Emergency Center,” she said. “I had emergency surgery the next day. I will be forever thankful for Dr. K. He saved my life.

“I tell everyone to go there because they really listen and don’t just try to brush off and do the bare minimum. I learned that the day I went in.”

Other patient reviews reveal the same sentiment.

Weston Slaughter, who tore his pecs while on a job assignment, said the admission process was quick and smooth.

“There is nothing worse than to be in crazy pain and feeling like you have to spend the night before a doctor can get to you,” he said. “Unlike most hospitals that take forever to you to be seen, I had a room within minutes. I was seen by a doctor within minutes of getting to my room, got my prescription on the way out and was good to go.”

Others patients noted the clean facility, attentive staff and quick service.

Lewis said it feels amazing to hear these types of responses from the community.

“To be chosen by our patients is validation that we are doing something right,” she said. “We take pride in providing a concierge level of quality care to our patients, that you cannot receive just anywhere. When you walk in our clean, beautiful, and state of the art facility, you are greeted with a smile and treated like family, not like a number.”

Success starts with the staff.

“We have the most amazing, experienced and friendly staff,” Lewis said. “They rally do care about our patients. We also take the time to listen to our patients and the communities. Their opinion and feedback matter to us.”

Port Neches mom Kori Lunceford said she found this to be true.

“The cleanliness and speed with which we were treated stood out to me,” she said. “My infant had an issue, which required emergency medicine.”

Lunceford said the situation was slightly traumatic, but doctors and nurses met the situation with professionalism and competency.

“The nurse even called the following day to check on our son and make sure I was OK,” she said. “I felt truly cared for. They went the extra mile for us ensuring we were able to connect with doctors who could oversee our son’s care after we left their charge.”

Services offered by Golden Triangle include emergency care for adults and children with clinical services, imaging and laboratory services as well as occupational medicine.

Lewis said the company does its best to keep up with a constant changing industry, including response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our administrator and staff reacted quickly and efficiently,” she said. “We have developed and implemented the safest protocols and procedures, to not only protect our staff, but to protect our patients. Staff morale is good, but we are cautious. We are handling the COVID-19 pandemic quite well.”

Golden Triangle Emergency Center is offers rapid coronavirus testing while supplies last.

Rapid testing takes 15-20 minutes for results. Walk-ins are welcome.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center, 8035 Memorial Blvd., is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Our facility has a bright future ahead of us,” Lewis said. “We ask everyone to stay tuned for what’s to come and remember that we are here for all of your 24-hour emergency care needs.”