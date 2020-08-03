Nederland ISD names new Superintendent of Schools

NEDERLAND — The Nederland ISD and the Board of Trustees announced lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools on Monday with the Board of Trustees unanimously voting to name Dr. Stuart Kieschnick the Superintendent of Schools.

Kieschnick currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction for the Nederland Independent School District that encompasses over 600 employees and 5,200 students.

Kieschnick began his career in Education as a Teacher and Coach in 1991. He served the students of Nederland in the classroom for eight years before transitioning into Administration in 1999 while serving as an Assistant Principal, Principal and Assistant Superintendent over the last 21 years.

He is a graduate of Nederland High School and received his undergraduate degree from Lamar University where he then earned his Master’s Degree in 1999, and Doctorate in 2012.

Kieschnick is a dedicated family man and has been married for 30 years to his wife Jodi. They have two daughters, Madison

and Anna Grace. He enjoys golf, hunting, farming, and reading.

The Board of Trustees, along with consultants from Region 5 ESC, conducted an exhaustive search open to qualified candidates, screened each application received and an impressive slate of candidates were interviewed.

Kieschnick was then selected as the lone finalist.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to every candidate that applied, as well as those who were interviewed.

“At the end of the process, it was clear to each of us that Dr. Kieschnick was the best fit for the future of Nederland ISD,” Board President Micah Mosley said. “We are confident that he is the perfect choice to lead our district moving forward. We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to our most recent former Superintendent, Dr. Robin Perez, and thank her for leadership. We know that Nederland ISD will continue to grow and serve our students.”

Kieschnick said he was honored to be named the lone finalist as Superintendent of School at Nederland ISD.

“Nederland has been my home for 58 years and I know this community is eager to work as a team as we move forward into the next generation of learning,” he said. “I look forward to the opportunity to build on the tradition of excellence, encouraging the

philosophy of ‘Failure is Not an Option’, and seeing that the 2019 Bond is completed on schedule and on budget. We have endured an exceptional last six months and I am confident our team can transform learning for our students.”

State law requires a 21-day waiting period before a finalist can be hired. Nederland ISD trustees plan to vote on Kieschnick’s contract at their August 25th meeting.