Nevada man jailed after entering Motiva property
A 31-year-old Nevada man is behind bars after entering Motiva Enterprises property then leading law enforcement on a slow roll chase of sorts on Monday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 2:25 p.m. about a vehicle that entered the property and security followed the man until he left, Capt. Crystal Holmes said.
Deputies and a Jefferson County Precinct 4 constable followed the vehicle as the man drove at a slow speed and stopped in the 2500 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Holmes said the man was non-compliant with law enforcement commands and was placed into custody for evading detention in a motor vehicle.
Holmes said authorities have no idea why the man entered the refinery property and then led law enforcement on what she was hesitant to call a chase.
The man’s name was not released pending proper identification. Additional charges could be filed.
She said this is an open investigation.
Several deputy vehicles, a constable’s vehicle and a truck with the word “security” from Motiva were at the scene Monday afternoon.
Port Arthur Health Department offering free back-to-school vaccines. Get the details.
The City of Port Arthur Health Department is providing free back-to-school vaccines for children ages 4-18. Requirements include being enrolled... read more