PHOTOS: City, volunteers pitch in for Port Arthur’s homeless

Members of the city of Port Arthur’s solid waste department assisted the homeless community on Ninth Avenue and volunteers from New World Harvest Church on Saturday morning with a cleanup of the area where Howard’s Supermarket once stood. New World Harvest Pastor Keith Richard organized the cleanup.

About I.C. Murrell I.C. Murrell was promoted to editor of The News, effective Oct. 14, 2019. He previously served as sports editor since August 2015 and has won or shared eight first-place awards from state newspaper associations and corporations. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, grew up mostly in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. More by I.C.