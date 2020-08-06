BBB Serving Southeast Texas Announces 2020 Torch Award Winners

The Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Texas recently announced the honorees of their 2020 Torch Awards.

BBB is celebrating honorees throughout the month of August with a series of recognitions, presentations and an online auction. Stay up to date on BBB.org and on Facebook @BBBSoutheastTexas.

The Torch 2020 Winners:

Medium Business (11-50 employees): G&G Enterprises

Small Business (1-10 employees): A-1 Peterson Plumbing

Nonprofit: Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas

Spark: Rebekah Maxwell, ReStep Marketing

Honorable Mention:

Medium Business (11-50 employees): American Air Systems

Nonprofit: Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce

Spark: Brooke Bellanger, Spruce Barbershop

For over 20 years, the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics have recognized businesses and organizations that intentionally pursue the six TRUST! Principles — Leadership, Communications, Unity, Performance, HR Practices and Commitment to the Community.

“It is an honor to our family and to the legacy of our founders to be recognized for ethics in business by the BBB,” said Donna Peterson, owner of A-1 Peterson and Plumbing. “For 52 years, our goal has been to treat our employees like family and our customers like friends. In that way, quality of service and success in business are linked so that everyone wins!”

This is the first year that BBB Serving Southeast Texas included a medium-sized business category.

“We hope to inspire other local business owners to strive to set high standards for their business. We are blessed to have such great local support from this community,” stated Natasha Garrett, CEO of G & G Enterprises.

BBB Serving Southeast Texas initiated the Nonprofit category of Torch in 2016.

Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas is only the third organization to win in this category.

“For over 38 years Crime Stoppers of SETX has been priding itself in offering our community a non-profit organization that values the highest standards of ethics most of which is trust,” Crime Stoppers Executive Director Stephanie Vanskike said.

“The trust that has been built with our Law Enforcement, media, and our citizens throughout Southeast Texas is what drives our organization to continually grow in a manner that works efficiently and effectively in an ethical manner.”

This is the second year that BBB Serving Southeast Texas has awarded the Spark Award, a Torch Award for Millennial Entrepreneurship.

The award recognizes business leaders, 35 years and younger, that demonstrate a higher level of character, create a culture authentic to its mission and connect with their community.

Rebekah Maxwell, owner of ReStep Marketing said, “So many friends and mentors were willing to help with the application process, their faith in me is truly inspiring. I am so thankful for the opportunities I have been given by the Southeast Texas community, and I look forward to growing and serving throughout my career.”

Proceeds from sponsors and the online auction contribute to the BBB Education Foundation to fund the Student of Integrity Scholarships and expanding Foundation programming.

BBB Serving Southeast Texas previously announced the recipients of 2020’s Student of Integrity Scholarships: Elizabeth Johns of Orange and Whitney Gipson of Newton.

Torch 2020: Big & Bright is brought in part by Howell Furniture, Newtron, Best Hospice Care of Texas and KFDM Fox4.