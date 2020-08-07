DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 7, 2020

Rev. Anthony B. Anderson, 57, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away August 5, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Dorothy Faye Cuniff, 90, of Port Neches, Texas, died August 6, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Carl Wayne Hite, Sr., 59, of Port Arthur died Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Yvonne Sutherlin, 89, of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, August 3, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, Texas.

Jeff Duhon, 52, of Nederland, Texas passed away August 6, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.

George David Laird, 74, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama formerly of Port Arthur, Texas passed away August 1, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Phala Jayne Barnhill, 77, of Orangefield, formerly of Groves, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Marion Edgar Pierce, 89, of Gatesville, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

James Calliham, Jr., 86, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Olevia VanWright, 76, of Port Arthur died Thursday, August 6, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.