August 7, 2020

Groves Police blotter for July 29-Aug. 4

By PA News

Published 12:07 am Friday, August 7, 2020

Groves Police made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between July 29 and Aug. 4:

July 29

  • Chad Pierce, 48, was arrested for warrants and evading in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Howe Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.
  • A report for unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was completed in the 4700 block of Clermont.

July 30

  • No reports.

July 31

  • Jason Boone, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4200 block of FM 366.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 6900 block of Howe.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of Azalea.

Aug. 1

  • Reginald Brooks, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 6300 block of Howe.
  • Nicholas Sanders, 22, was arrested for warrants in the 5400 block of West Parkway.
  • Ronald Barlow, 36, was arrested for Warrants in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
  • Angel Rocha Ramos, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Lay.
  • A dangerous dog at large was reported in the 3300 block of Taft.
  • A missing person was reported in the 6200 block of Howe.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 7200 block of Terrell.

Aug. 2

  • Edward Romero, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading arrest in the 6800 block of Whitby.
  • Decovin Jerry, 28, was arrested for warrants in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Joshua Reeves, 48, was arrested for public intoxication in the 3400 block of Newton.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • A report for information was completed in the 3400 block of Newton.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Lay.
  • A report for Information was completed at Twin City Highway and Hogaboom Road.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 5100 block of 33rd.

Aug. 3

  • Keith Green, 38, was arrested for City Code — possession or injection of certain prohibited substances in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Keeth Fontenot, 61, was theft in the 6000 block of 39th.
  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 2700 block of Second Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • Abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence and possession of prohibited substance city ordinance was reported in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Theft of a trash can was reported in the 3100 block of Taft.
  • An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Allison.
  • An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.

Aug. 4

  • Cassie Nugent, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 4000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jeremy Bird, 35, was arrested for warrants in the 6500 block of 39th.
  • Daigan Dulin, 25, was arrested for warrants in the 3600 block of Main.
  • Jermal Green, 36, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Eden Jones, 34, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of 32nd.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 5200 block of Lincoln.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 3100 block of Boyd.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5100 block of West Washington.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported and a criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2500 block of Little John.
