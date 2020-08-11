Armando Rodriguez Ibarra, 66, of Part Arthur passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.Armando was born on September 15, 1953 in Mexqutic De Carmona, San Luis Potosi, Mexico to parents Esperanza Ibarra and Daniel Rodriguez.

He moved to Texas when his was 30 years old; he also had lived in Colorado.

He worked construction as welder for the last 33 years.

Armando enjoyed sing, playing cards, playing pool and watching sports; baseball, soccer and boxing. Armando was a loving person who will be

dearly missed.

Armando is survived by his wife, Martha Rodriguez of Port Arthur, sons, Alfredo Rodriguez, Jorge Rodriguez, Julio Rodriguez all of Port

Arthur, his daughters, Sandra Rodriguez, Gladys Rodriguez of Port Arthur, his sister, Katy Ibarra of Monterrey, MX, his uncle, Benito

Ibarra of Monterrey, MX. He is also survived by nine grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with a rosary to be prayed at 6:30 pm at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at later date in Mexico.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to thefuneral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice

social distancing as mandated by State and County officials.