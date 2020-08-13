Cecelia Delores “Pick” Jones, 79, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born January 27, 1941 to her parents the late Ellis and Mae Crout.

She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, following high school she attended Lamar University graduated with an Associate

Degree in Substance Abuse Counselor.

She worked as an Educator for the PAISD, then later worked for CSI Beaumont Center as a Substance Abuse Counselor where she retired.

She was a faithful member of Saint Paul United Methodist Church and served in many ministries and women circles.

She leaves to cherish her memories, children Dalton Antoine (Veronica) Pamela Jones (Patrick), Sandra Washington, Vicki Wilkinson (Sonny),

Timothy Jones, Kimberly Jones; sister Rose Francis (John), Gloria Andres (Frank), Carolyn Brown (David, deceased); 13 grandchildren, 16

great-grandchildren,1 great-great grandchild, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 12:30 pm to 1:30pm at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, following a 2:00 pm graveside service held at Live Oak

Cemetery on Saturday, August 15, 2020.