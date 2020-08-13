DEATH NOTICES: Aug. 13, 2020

Chad Everett Jones, 39, of Port Arthur died Friday, August 7, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Evan Channel, 74, of Port Arthur died Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Carlos Ortiz, 69, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Verna Antoine, 88, of Port Arthur died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Rufus Francois, 57, of Port Arthur died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Leo “Dude” Willis, 85, of LaBelle, Texas died Friday, August 7, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves, Texas.

Marion Edgar Pierce, 89, of Gatesville, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Francisco Garcia, 91, of Harlingen, TX, formerly of Groves, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in

Groves.

Maudry Eileen Williams, 87, of Nederland, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Harold Buckner, 86, of Nederland, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Alice Joyce Braimer, 74, of San Antonio, TX died Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Cecelia Jones, 79, of Port Arthur died Saturday, August 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Burton McGlory, 68, of Port Arthur died Saturday, August 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Anna Barbara Roy, 76, of Port Arthur died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

James Alexis, Sr., 78, of Port Arthur died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Isiah Starks, 58, of Port Arthur died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Dudley J. Champ, 57, of Port Arthur died Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending at Gabriel Funeral Home.

Annette Ippolito Messina, 92, of Beaumont, died Saturday, August 8, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Charles Gordon Thrasher, 74, of Beaumont, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Services pending at Levingston Funeral Home-Groves.

Allie Howard, Sr., 82, of Nederland, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell, 23, of Beaumont, died Sunday, August 9, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Scotty Goodsell, 33, of Nederland, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Chester Williams, Jr. of Beaumont, TX died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

William Hamilton, Jr., 90, formerly of Groves, died Monday, August 10, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Robert Hugh “Pop” Choate, 91, of Nederland, Texas passed away August 12, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Michelle Patrice Segler, 52, of Groves, Texas passed away August 10, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in

Nederland.