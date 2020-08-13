James Calliham Jr., 86, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 surrounded by family.

He is preceded in death by his parents James, Sr. and Lelia Calliham.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sister, Margie Fields; nephew, Dwain Fields; nieces, Gail Mitchell (Herbert) and Agnes Joseph (Kenneth); his devoted caretakers and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.