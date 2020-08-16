Port Arthur woman killed in Saturday hit & run

A Port Arthur pedestrian was killed Saturday night after a vehicle struck her along Memorial Boulevard, authorities said.

The Port Arthur Police Department identified the victim as a 38-year-old Black female, adding the name of the deceased is being withheld until a next of kin is notified.

Sgt. Jonathan Green said the victim was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Her death is under investigation by the PAPD Advanced Accident Team and Criminal Investigations Division.

On Saturday at approximately 9:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of the 8800 block of Memorial Boulevard southbound in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and learned the victim attempted to cross the highway and was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene without coming to a stop, Green said.

Information about the suspect vehicle has not been released.