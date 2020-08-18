Health officials announce 4 coronavirus-related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday
Health officials reported a single-day high of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths for Mid-County and Port Arthur as the fatalities of four were announced Tuesday afternoon.
According to the City of Port Arthur, the residents were all from Port Arthur and included three African American females between the age ranges of 75-80, 85-90 and 90-95.
The other individual was a Hispanic male between 80 and 85 years old.
All of the individuals were previously reported as being COVID positive.
Three of the four individuals were reported to have underlying health conditions. This brings the total to 24 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur.
On Monday night in Port Arthur, health officials confirmed 16 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.That brings the total number of positive tests since testing began to 870.
Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.
Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:
(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)
- April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as John Kirk Veillon, 47.
- April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, was previously reported as COVID-19 positive and had underlying conditions. Family identified victim as Chris Dwayne Stewts, 68.
- June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
- June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
- July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
- July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
- July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
- July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
- July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
- July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
- Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
- Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
- Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
