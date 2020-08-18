Health officials announce 4 coronavirus-related deaths for Port Arthur on Tuesday

Health officials reported a single-day high of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths for Mid-County and Port Arthur as the fatalities of four were announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to the City of Port Arthur, the residents were all from Port Arthur and included three African American females between the age ranges of 75-80, 85-90 and 90-95.

The other individual was a Hispanic male between 80 and 85 years old.

All of the individuals were previously reported as being COVID positive.

Three of the four individuals were reported to have underlying health conditions. This brings the total to 24 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur.

On Monday night in Port Arthur, health officials confirmed 16 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19.That brings the total number of positive tests since testing began to 870.

Call the City of Port Arthur Health Department’s COVID line at 409-983-8880 for additional information and guidance on test sites.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

(NOTE: Groves has not recorded any deaths due to COVID-19; date reflects the day local health officials reported the death.)