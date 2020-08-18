Name of woman killed in Port Arthur released; police seeking suspect clues

Police have identified Alma Tatmon as the victim of Saturday’s fatal hit-and-run.

Tatmon, 38, a transient, was last wearing a black shirt with pink and black striped leggings, Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said in a press release.

PAPD’s release of the photo and of the victim’s clothing is part of an effort to find the driver who left the scene without stopping.

Currently there is no suspect and or vehicle description.

Tatmon was crossing the southbound lane of the 8800 block of Memorial Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Det. Sadie Guedry said the woman was not crossing in a pedestrian-allowed zone when she was struck.

She was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

PAPD’s Advanced Accident Team and Criminal Investigations Division are handling the case.

If you know the driver’s identity or have any other information, call the Port Arthur Police Department at 983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS.

You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.