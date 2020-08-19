August 19, 2020

A Port Arthur Police vehicle blocks the entrance to Texas 73 on Twin City Highway after an auto-pedestrian accident on Wednesday morning.

Highway reopens in PA after authorities respond to auto pedestrian crash

By PA News

Published 6:38 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Authorities are working an early morning fatality crash in Port Arthur.

Authorities said the crash took place Wednesday along Highway 73 between Twin City Highway and 9th Avenue on the westbound side.

The area was closed due to a major crash that the Port Arthur Police Department worked due to an auto pedestrian fatality.

The highway reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to state officials.

