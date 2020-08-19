Highway reopens in PA after authorities respond to auto pedestrian crash
Authorities are working an early morning fatality crash in Port Arthur.
Authorities said the crash took place Wednesday along Highway 73 between Twin City Highway and 9th Avenue on the westbound side.
The area was closed due to a major crash that the Port Arthur Police Department worked due to an auto pedestrian fatality.
The highway reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to state officials.
