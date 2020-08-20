Evan Joseph Channel “Big E” was born June 14, 1946 in Port Arthur, Texas.

Evan was the oldest of three children of Lawrence Channel and Odella Williams that preceded him in death.

He departed peacefully from his earthly life on August 11, 2020 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

He was employed at Texaco in his early years and then Chevron as an operator for over 35 years.

He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1965.

He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force, served 4 years and defended the United States of America in the Vietnam War.

He grew up as a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and later baptized and became a member of New Jerusalem Baptist church.

Evan was a “Jack of All Trades” and a very generous hardworking man who used his carpenter skills to build or repair homes.

He was also known for his famous macrame planters.

Evan was united in holy matrimony with Sandra Jean Channel on December 29, 1972 and shared 50 years of unconditional love.

Evan leaves to cherish his many memories: his three children, Tamara Joy Channel of Fort Worth, TX, Evan Channel Jr., of Arlington, TX and Jacquelyn Ja’net Channel of Port Arthur, TX. Four grandchildren: Courtlan Ja’von Channel, Andre Jamel Channel, Amya Reyna Lewis, and Curtis Marvin Lewis Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.