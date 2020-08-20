August 20, 2020

Nederland arrest and police blotter for Aug. 10-16

By PA News

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16:

  • Christopher Moore, 41, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Daniel Bacon, 38, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency
  • Phillip Trahan, 50, driving while intoxicated
  • Brandon Chapman, 25, warrant other agency
  • Quinton Davis, 28, warrant other agency
  • Jesse Distefano, 35, warrant other agency
  • Ginger Wilson, 38, warrant other agency/burglary of a habitation
  • James Parker, 40, burglary of a habitation

 

Nederland Police responded to the following calls from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16:

Aug. 10

  • Indecent exposure was reported in the 100 block of Hilldale.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South 4½ Street.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.

 

Aug. 11

  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of South 14th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

 

Aug. 12

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated near U.S. 69 South of Twin City Highway, Beaumont.
  • Theft was reported in the 3200 block of Youmans.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue H.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Atlanta.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4300 block of FM 365.

 

Aug. 13

  • Reckless damage or destruction was reported in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
  • Theft was reported in the 3600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Parkway.
  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of FM 365.
  • Found property was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue F.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of S. 27th Street.

 

Aug. 14

  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of South Sixth Street.
  • A death was reported in the 700 block of Boston.
  • Theft was reported in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Found property was reported in the 1100 block of Lamar.
  • Found property was reported in the 3300 block of 3300 Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault family violence — impede breathing / circulation was reported in the 1400 block of Avenue F.
  • Aggravated assault was reported in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

 

Aug. 15

  • A death was reported in the 1800 block of Franklin.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • Assault offensive touch — family violence was reported in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and burglary of a habitation and another person was arrested for burglary of a habitation in the 700 block of Pirates Cove.

 

Aug.16

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1400 block of Franklin.

 

