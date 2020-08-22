Jefferson County indictments for week of Aug. 19

BEAUMONT — A Jefferson County grand jury indicted the following individuals this week:

Naomi Loutricia Johnson, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for murder for an incident that occurred June 30.

Henry Paul Barron, also known as Henry Paul Barron IV, 30, of Nederland was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred April 23.

Mark Galen Brown Jr., also known as Mark Brown, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred Sept. 14.

Robert Kennedy Brown, 52, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Mary Louise Caswell, 31, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred March 14.

Matthew Sigarst, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for tampering with physical evidence for an incident that occurred April 25.

Matthew Sigarst, 31, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 25.

Christopher Craig Smith, also known as Christopher C. Smith and Christopher Smith, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Christopher Craig Smith, also known as Christopher C. Smith and Christopher Smith, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred Dec. 28.

Curtis Ray Moore, 65, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Feb. 15.

Wallace Nathaniel Moore, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Sept. 15.

Meghan Michelle Morris, 42, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 2.

Esdras Homero Pedroza, 26, of Nederland was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Jan. 28.

Bruce Jadale Posey, 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.

Kevin Kenneth Provost, also known as Kevin Kenneth Provost Jr., 27, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred May 28.

Frank Quinoneo Vega, 28, of Nederland was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 22.

David A. Rebollar, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred June 30.

Kasee Rae Reed, also known as Kasee Reed, 27, of Silsbee was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred Dec. 20.

Kojhmon J. Roberts, 17, of Beaumont was indicted for evading arrest/detention use of a vehicle for an incident that occurred April 2.

Djuan Terrel Robson, 26, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 7.

Zachary James Dean Rogers, also known as Zachary James Rogers, 24, of LaPorte, was indicted for attempted aggravated assault of a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 11.

Zachary James Dean Rogers, also known as Zachary James Rogers, 24, of LaPorte, was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 11.

Zachary James Dean Rogers, also known as Zachary James Rogers, 24, of LaPorte, was indicted for evading arrest/detention with previous convictions for an incident that occurred July 11.

Patrick Rouse, 24, of Kountze was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Jan. 26.

Benjamin J. Salerius II, 37, of Port Arthur was indicted for burglary of a habitation for an incident that occurred July 13.

Kaylynn Denise Salzar, 24, of Port Arthur was indicted for aggravated assault/family violence for an incident that occurred Feb. 19.

Reynaldo Sanchez, also known as Reynaldo Anaya Sanchez and Reynaldo A. Sanchez, 54, of Port Arthur was indicted for felony driving while intoxicated for an incident that occurred March 14.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.