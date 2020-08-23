City of Port Arthur sandbag giveaway continues Sunday

The City of Port Arthur is providing sandbags and sand Sunday (Aug. 23) at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

The Center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive in Port Arthur.

The giveaway is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Bring your own shovel, and maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask is required.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning watch area by midday Monday, with tropical storm conditions possible by early Monday.

At 7 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located about 360 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It’s moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. Marco is forecast to continue moving north-northwestward across the central Gulf of Mexico today and will approach southeastern Louisiana on Monday.